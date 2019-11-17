Police give memories of a lifetime to a few newly-weds

Police personnel enjoy ‘annadanam’ feast

Restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic on the roads leading to Indira Park, where Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga was supposed to take up a day-long fast in support of the TSRTC employees strike on Sunday, had a different fall out. The traffic restrictions threw a new challenge to the unsuspecting families, who had no inkling about the MRPS protest and the traffic restrictions, that booked the function halls around Indira Park in advance to perform marriages of their children. Restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic kept the attendance at the memorable event to the families concerned very low.

The affected families cursed the police for playing the spoilsport. The scene was so pathetic that the priest of a temple nearby who had arranged ‘annadanam’ had to finally invite the police personnel on bandobust duty in the area to consume the food in the absence of people who would have normally turned up.

PRC work far from over

The Pay Revision Commission, the first to be constituted after formation of Telangana, has intensified efforts to submit its report on pay related aspects before the deadline which is set to expire in a few days. But the work appears to be far from over going by the tasks entrusted to it by the government.

In addition to finalisation of revised pay scales for the employees, the PRC has been tasked with examining the organisation of the present departments as well as the business rules and recommend modifications wherever necessary in the context of their reorganisation. This apart, the Commission is mandated to study the staffing pattern that is required to be adopted in district collectorates and offices of major departments in districts besides suggesting measures for enhancing responsiveness and accountability of the departments.

The PRC members who are already working overtime indeed have an arduous task ahead.

Succour in traditional trades

The ongoing strike by employees of the Road Transport Corporation may have burnt a hole in the pockets of the crew as they are without salaries for nearly two months but also it has forced them to explore alternate sources of income.

Not surprisingly, most of the crew are back in their professions which earned them livelihood before they were employed by the RTC. They are doing toddy tapping, hair cutting, tailoring and involved in various other trades that are identified with their social background.

As this is an auspicious period for worship at temples, some of the RTC workers who belong to barber community have gone back to the profession without any qualms and are making good money in tonsuring devotees.

No petrol in bottles

The killing of Abdullahpurmet tahsildar Ch. Vijaya Reddy by dousing her in petrol had serious consequences for petrol consumers who visited bunks to purchase the fuel in empty bottles.

At several bunks, the sales personnel have refused refuelling in bottles which invited angry reaction from customers. By convention, the Legal Metrology Department officials had frequently instructed petrol bunks not to entertain bottle sales but it was never observed. This time round, the instruction seems to have worked effectively.

However, this had a different fallout. Motorists who ran out of petrol in their vehicles far away from bunks resorted to emptying the tanks of vehicles to meet their immediate needs.

(B. Chandrashekhar, M. Rajeev and N. Rahul)