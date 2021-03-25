Police give away water filters to tribals

More water filters will be distributed to tribals in the next few days.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

25 March 2021 00:27 IST

184 terafil water filters distributed to villagers

Ahead of peak summer, the Charla police have initiated a major outreach activity to distribute water filters in some of the interior tribal habitations tucked away in the dense forest region in Charla mandal, bordering Chhattisgarh.

The initiative is the second such key outreach activity of the Charla police, who organised a mega two-day eye screening camp for tribal people of remote villages in the border mandal last month.

This follows a host of outreach programmes, including volleyball tournaments recently organised by the police for local youth in the border mandals, Charla and Dummugudem, which share a thickly-forested border with the Maoist strongholds of Chhattisgarh.

The Bhadrachalam sub-division police have stepped up outreach activities in Telangana’s tribal heartland of Bhadrachalam Agency as part of concerted efforts to win over the hearts of Adivasis of the border villages and wean the local youth away from the influence of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

As many as 184 terafil water filters were distributed to villagers from Chennapuram, Errrampadu, Battugudem and Ramachandrapuram at a function held at Pedamidisileru village in Charla mandal on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt handed over the water filters to the villagers on the occasion.

The terafil water filters will help the tribal people of the far-flung habitations consume safe drinking water and protect themselves from water-borne diseases, said Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr. G. Vineeth.

In the next few days, some more water filters will be distributed, one each to every household in Bakkachintalapadu, Korakatpadu, Veerapuram and Mulkalapalli villages, he told The Hindu, when contacted.

A large number of tribals from far off places in Bhadrachalam Agency and neighbouring Agency areas attended the free eye-camp organised by the Charla police recently, he noted.

Nearly 400 spectacles were distributed free of cost to the needy and as many as 117 persons were diagnosed with cataract problems and referred to the Nava Bharat Eye Centre run by the LV Prasad Eye Institute in Palvancha for surgery, the ASP said.