Police get seven days custody of accused in engineering student murder case

March 02, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Rachakonda police obtained a seven-day custody of the accused, an engineering student, who brutally killed his friend and batchmate before chopping his body parts as he sensed a threat to his love life. Police said that they will start their interrogation from March 3.

The Abdullapurmet police of Rachakonda arrested Perala Hari Hara Krishna, 21, a BTech final year student, after he surrendered and reportedly confessed to the gruesome murder of his friend, Nenavath Naveen, 22, whom he met during his Intermediate in 2017. 

Vanasthalipuram ACP K. Purushotham Reddy said the court had approved their custody petition and granted seven days to question him further. “We will be recreating the crime scene and start our interrogation in the case from Saturday. He will be brought from Cherlapally jail and questioned at the office here,” he said.

Krishna had started dating Naveen’s ex-girlfriend, Niharika Reddy, after they broke up about nine months ago and was worried that she might go back to him, said the police, adding that he planned the murder well in advance and murdered him on the night of February 17.

