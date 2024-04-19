GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police form teams to nab 8 inmates who escaped from juvenile home  

April 19, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

After more than 48 hours after the eight inmates escaped from the Government Special Home for Boys in Kaiser Nagar, the Medchal zone police of Cyberabad deputed officials to trace and nab them. Officials also shared that five of the inmates who escaped turned 18 and above while they were lodged in.  

In the broad daylight of April 16, around 11 a.m., eight convicts escaped from the Government Special Home for Boys. “The boys staged a fight and managed to escape through the grills of the window,” said Suraram inspector A Venkatesham. 

The Suraram police have filed a case under Section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

Two supervisors, who were on duty that day at the juvenile home, have been suspended.

“Our teams are investigating the matter. We are yet to find answers to how the grill on the window could be broken. Strict action will be taken if negligence is observed,” Medchal DCP Nitika Pant said.

The juvenile convicts were earlier involved in cases of thefts and property offences in different police stations limits in the twin cities, Ms Pant said. 

The parents of the convicts who fled from the home have been contacted. “No trace has been found so far,” the official said.  

According to Ms Pant, boys aged above 18 might be considered for trial as major, based on specifications in the Juvenile Justice Act. 

