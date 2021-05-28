‘Police foisting cases on Congress leaders’

Hyderabad

28 May 2021 21:55 IST

They are ignoring violations by TRS and police officers, says Congress leader

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan criticised the government for booking cases against Congress leaders and what he called unleashing vendetta politics for raising public issues during a health calamity.

At a press conference here, he took objection to Telangana police filing cases against Congress leaders on their recent visit to Urban Primary Health Centre at Khairatabad. “Where is the violation of COVID-19 regulations as has been claimed by the police while filing the cases,” he asked and said the government has become intolerant and the police are stooping low to file cases against us for visiting Urban Primary Health Centre.

“We followed all the guidelines and visited before the lockdown time. It is atrocious that instead of acting on the serious problem highlighted by us, TRS government has filed cases,” he said. Mr. Sravan along with Hyderabad Congress Committee president and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav visited the UPHC on May 22 and demanded that the government convert 50-bed centre into a 100-bed COVID-19 hospital.

“This only proves insensitive and inhuman attitude,” he said. He also targeted the police saying they turn a blind eye to the brazen violations of TRS leaders and those close to TRS dispensation.

Mr. Sravan asked the police whether they would file similar cases against those who attended the marriage function in the family of IPS officer Rajiv Trivedi flouting COVID-19 norms. He claimed that as per media reports and videos getting viral in social media more than 1,500 people have attended the marriage. In another instance Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and his followers violated COVID-19 regulations in a TRS corporator's birthday function but no case was filed, he pointed out.