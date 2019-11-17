Police foils MRPS’ maha deeksha call

Dharna Chowk near Indira Park was akin to a fortress with heavy presence of police on Sunday to foil protesters converging on the site in response to the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi’s call for maha deeksha. Scores of protesters in the city were detained, including office bearers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee.

The MRPS had given the dharna call in support of the Telangana Road Transport Corporation workers’ strike which entered the 44th day. MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga too was detained from his home.

The series of detentions continued with TSRTC Joint Action Committee convener E Ashwathama Reddy, who was on an indefinite fast since Saturday, being detained and whisked off to an unknown location. Before his detention, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator N. Ramachandra Rao met Mr. Reddy and discussed with him issues pertaining to the TSRTC. Later in the the day, Mr. Reddy was taken to the Osmania General Hospital. He reportedly stated that he would continue the indefinite fast from the hospital.

TSRTC JAC co-convener K. Raji Reddy was also preventively detained from his residence in L B Nagar. He was carried by police and taken to Pahadi Shareef Police Station.

TSRTC JAC convener E. Ashwathama Reddy on the second day of indefinite fast at his home in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

While there were stray incidents of protesters arriving, they were swiftly prevented from reaching the spot and detained. According to sources, around 20 persons were detained while trying to reach Dharna Chowk. A total of 288 were detained across the city.

Security was beefed up, thoroughfares were blocked and concertina wires were laid. With the skirmish between TSRTC workers and their supporters at the recent Chalo Tank Bund call given by the TSRTC Joint Action Committee, it appeared that police were in no mood to take chances with protesters.

Residents living in and around Domalguda, Lower Tank Bund and Musheerabad were inconvenienced as traffic restrictions were put in place.

Overzealous police barricaded area around Dharna Chowk inconvencing people going to attend a wedding on the same road and forcing them to walk a distance in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

Several invitees at a wedding at a venue a stone’s throw away from Dharna Chowk were left confused and irritated after police initially did not allow them to reach their destination. They explained the situation to the police who later relented.

Several musicians who wanted to reach another function in the same area too were clueless about how to reach their venue. Police told them to take a detour to their destination. A few patients at a hospital opposite the Indira Park too faced similar problems.