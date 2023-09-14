ADVERTISEMENT

Police foil Kishan Reddy’s protest

September 14, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy being arrested by the police at Indira Park on Wednesday night.

Police thwarted Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy’s attempt to hold a 24-hour protest fast. Police personnel swooped on the camp and arrested him amid much jostling, pushing and slogan shouting by the party cadre at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park on Wednesday night.

While the party has claimed it got permission for a round-the-clock protest, the police informed that it was only till 6 p.m. The party cadre raised anti-BRS government and anti-KCR slogans even as the police personnel surrounded the Minister. Mr. Kishan Reddy warned the police of dire consequences if he was arrested and vowed to continue his fast till Thursday morning. He questioned the need for the police to come into the picture when the protest was being held peacefully, and sat down on the ground refusing to budge. But, after their bid to convince him failed, they picked him up. Later, he continued his protest at the party office

