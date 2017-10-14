Police foil BJP leaders’ bid to besiege CPI(M) office

The town police foiled Bharatiya Janata Party leaders’ bid to besiege the Communist Party of India-Marxist district party office in Rampur on Friday.
Alleging that the CPI-M party was resorting to attacks and killings of BJP and Sangh parivaar activists in Kerala, the BJP district unit gave a call to besiege the CPI-M office in the town. The BJP leaders assembled at a function and proceed towards Rampur.
However, the police arrested them including its president Kotha Srinivas Reddy at Telangana Chowk even before they could move ahead and shifted them to the police training centre on the outskirts.
Another team of BJP activists rushed to the Rampur CPI-M office, but the police, who were already present there, arrested them and foiled their bid to stage a dharna.
