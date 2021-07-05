Police foil BJP bid to stage protest at agriculture directorate office

Police physically removing a BJP Kisan Morcha activist to foil a protest demonstration in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

05 July 2021 21:05 IST

Activists demanded fulfilment of election promise of loan waiver

There was mild tension and much jostling at the TS Agriculture Directorate office when BJP Kisan Morcha activists, led by K. Sridhar Reddy and party general secretary G. Premender Reddy, tried to stage a protest demonstration outside the office in Fatehmaidan on Monday morning.

As several activists started coverging outside the office, the police arrested them following heated arguments. The agitation was to demand that the government announce ₹1 lakh loan waiver scheme as was promised before the elections and implement the PM’s ‘Fasal Bima’ scheme here. Mr. Reddy accused the police of using strong-arm methods even against the women party workers though they tried to reason it was only going to be a ‘peaceful protest’.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the arrests and wondered if demanding loan waiver for the farmers or seeking implementation of an existing Central scheme for the benefit of the farmers was a crime. TS people will teach a lesson to the anti-farmer government at the appropriate time, he observed.

Advertising

Advertising

As a prelude to his proposed ‘Maha Padayatra’ across Telangana, the Karimnagar MP is to begin his district tours to interact with the leaders and cadre to understand the local issues plus discuss measures to strengthen the party. He is to start his meetings with Hyderabad district on July 8 followed by Nagarkurnool on July 9, Nizamabad on July 10, Karimnagar on July 11, Sangareddy on July 12 and Jayashankar-Bhupalapally on July 13.

He is also scheduled to participate in the BJYM SC Morcha state executive meeting at Vemulawada on July 16 and Kisan Morcha State executive meeting on July 18 at Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, an official spokesman informed.