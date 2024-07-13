GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police foil attempts to burn KTR effigy at OU

Congress’s students-wing NSUI cadre tried to burn the effigy of K.T. Rama Rao

Published - July 13, 2024 04:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC spokesperson and OU leader Chanagani Dayakar being taken into custody by the police when the NSUI activists tried to burn the effigy of BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Juy 13.

TPCC spokesperson and OU leader Chanagani Dayakar being taken into custody by the police when the NSUI activists tried to burn the effigy of BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Juy 13. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TPCC spokesperson Chanagani Dayakar and activists of NSUI were arrested by the police when they tried to burn the effigy of BRS working president K T Rama Rao alleging that he was hell-bent on cancelling the recruitment tests.

Mr. Dayakar and others tried to burn the effigy in front of the Osmania University Arts College on Saturday raising slogans against Mr. KTR. He alleged that Mr. KTR was sponsoring some candidates to create unrest under the guise of postponement of recruitment exams.

This was to ensure the cancellation of the recruitment tests and doing injustice to the majority of unemployed youth who were keen on finishing the exams at the earliest, he said and further alleged that the entire exercise was to bring a bad name to the government with repeated postponement of exams.

Mr. Dayakar said the BRS ignored the unemployed in the last 10 years and now it was playing a dirty game to ensure the recruitment is caught in legal wrangles forever. He said the OU students would felicitate the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as soon as the job calender was released. He was shifted to OU police station and later released.

