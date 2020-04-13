TS police focus on other Jamaat attendees

In an attempt to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Telangana police are planning to gather information of people who attended Jamaat outside the State, since the beginning of March.

After zeroing in on Tablighi Jamaat returnees, their primary and secondary contacts, and tracking those who visited Deoband, the police are gathering information about other religious congregation that could have taken place in other parts of the country and attended by people from Telangana.

Top police officers maintained that a large number of people, especially from north Telangana attended religious meetings in UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, apart from neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“We are trying to explore all possibility and collect data of those who attended jamaats outside the State, as they could be potential carriers of coronavirus,” an officer said on condition of anonymity. He said Nizamuddin Markaz was the largest jamaat held in the recent past and the rest were small gatherings.

“Though the number is not high, we don't want to take any chance,” the officer said, adding that they will get in touch with the religious heads to get information about people who attended any small or big jamaats.