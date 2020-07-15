Police exchange fire with Maoists near Telangana village

Hyderabad

An exchange of fire took place between the Special Police party and the outlawed Maoists in the forest near Thokkuguda village of Thiryani Mandal in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, around 300 km from here on Tuesday night.

No casualties or injuries were reported from both the sides and the armed men of banned CPI (Maoist) slipped into the deep forest.

On Sunday, the police party seized several incriminating documents, electronic gadgets and detonators from the forests while conducting combing operations to nab the Maoists, including the Telangana State Committee member Mailarepu Adellu alias Bhaskar, who has a cash reward of ₹25 lakh on his head.

According to Adilabad SP Vishnu S. Warrier, also the SP in charge of KB Asifabad district, the extremists opened fire on the police party after spotting it. The dalam, comprising five members, is led by Adellu, who hails from Pocharam in Boath mandal of Nirmal district.

He said that the police were continuing the combing operation after they seized some material belonging to Maoists in Thiryani on Sunday.

“Around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday, when police parties were searching in Thokkuguda village, a Maoist dalam in olive green outfit carrying AK 47, SLR weapons attempted to fire at us and we retaliated, as a result, the dalam fled away from the scene in the dark,” Mr. Warrier said.

He said that the search operations and intense combing operations were going on to catch the Dalam comprising Adellu, Varghese, Mangu, Ajay and Ramu in it.

“We have increased combing in the forest and will eventually flush them out,” the SP said.

He said that any person giving information regarding the dalam or any suspicious persons in their area would be rewarded and their identity would be kept secret.