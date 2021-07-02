Police distribute water filters, mosquito nets

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

02 July 2021 21:27 IST

Tribals urged to make best use of them

The Charla police on Friday distributed water filters and mosquito nets to Adivasis living in three interior tribal habitations in the border mandal.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt interacted with the Adivasis of Kurnapalli, Yerraboru and Bodhanelli villages at a programme held as part of the outreach activities in the border mandal. He handed over the mosquito nets and water filters to Adivasis of the three border villages.

Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP exhorted tribal people inhabiting the remote tribal pockets to make effective use of the water filters and mosquito nets to protect themselves from water-borne and vector-borne diseases during the present monsoon season.