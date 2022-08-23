Police detain Telangana BJP chief from his yatra in Jangaon 

Bandi Sanjay Kumar was attempting to sit in a protest against the arrests and booking of criminal cases against BJP activists, say sources

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
August 23, 2022 11:46 IST

Bandi Sanjay. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Bharatiya Janata Party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by the police in the Jangaon district on Tuesday.

High tension prevailed at the site as a heavy police force and the activists, who prevented his arrest, engaged in a heated exchange. The police SUV with Mr. Sanjay Kumar was obstructed from moving any further, even as the charged activists took to sloganeering against the TRS government and the police. They sought reasons for his arrest.

According to local sources, Mr. Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra in the Jangaon district was to be countered by a large number of leaders and activists of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, who were protesting “BJP’s vested interest in linking MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s name to the Delhi liquor policy row.”

It was also said that Mr. Sanjay Kumar was attempting to sit in a protest against the arrests and booking of criminal cases against 29 BJP activists, who had attempted laying siege to Ms. Kavitha’s house at Banjara Hills on Monday, demanding her resignation in the same issue.

