Police deployed in strength on Liberation Day

Unofficial celebrations: Police confronting activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for trying to hoist the Tricolor at District Collector office in Khammam on Sunday.

Government offices kept out of bounds of activists trying to unfurl national flag

Tension prevailed in front of the Collectorate complex here on Sunday when the police foiled an attempt by a group of activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to hoist the National Flag in the hub of the district administration to mark the celebration of “Telangana Liberation Day.”

A group of ABVP activists attempted to barge into the Collectorate building but were prevented by a strong posse of police force at the entrance of the complex.

They were whisked away to the two town police station and were let off some time later.

In a statement, ABVP district convenor Naveen alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government had failed to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day officially as “promised” by the TRS party leaders during the separate Telangana movement.

It showed the ruling TRS’s “utter disregard” to the valiant fighters who laid down their lives fighting the autocratic rule of the Nizam, he charged.

