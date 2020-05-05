Telangana

Police deliver essentials to Gutti Koya habitations

Weekly shandies not functioning due to lockdown

With the shandies (weekly markets) remaining closed due to the coronavirus lockdown in Bhadrachalam Agency, the police are trying to extend help to the migrant Gutti Koya Adivasis living in remote habitations in the forest interiors along the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh.

The Charla police have supplied essential commodities to several Gutti Koya families inhabiting the interior hamlets in the Agency mandal, bordering the strife-torn Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, during the lockdown period so far, police sources said.

In an apparent move aimed at building rapport with Gutti Koyas, the local police have dispatched essential commodities to around 250 tribal families of six habitations dotting the dense forests spanning on either side of Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Monday.

Police sources added that a substantial quantity of essentials, including pulses, were dispatched to various remote tribal habitations such as Mallampeta and Chinnutla situated deep inside the forests on either side of the inter-State border to help tribal people in these difficult times.

