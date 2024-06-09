Police defuse landmines in forest area near Mulugu  

In a significant operation, the police successfully defused multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) reportedly planted by outlawed CPI (Maoists) in the forest area of Venkatapuram (Nuguru) mandal in the district on Sunday. This area, located on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh State border, has been under surveillance due to the threat posed by the Maoists, especially after a person was killed by a booby trap in the forest area a few days ago.

The police, along with Bomb Disposal (BD) teams, have been conducting extensive inspections over the past few days. These operations aim to counteract the activities of the Maoists and ensure the safety of residents. As part of these efforts, four IEDs were discovered near a trench frequently used by villagers in the Veerabhadravaram village forest.

Out of the four IEDs found, three had already detonated, causing casualties among wildlife, including a wild animal, a porcupine, a rhinoceros, and a domestic dog. One IED was found unexploded and was safely defused by the police, preventing potential harm to human lives.

“The planting of these IEDs highlights the ongoing threat posed by the Maoists, who have been targeting innocent people and wildlife to further their agenda,” the police said.