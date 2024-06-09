GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Police defuse landmines in forest area near Mulugu  

Published - June 09, 2024 08:32 pm IST - MULUGU 

The Hindu Bureau
Landmine detected by police in the forest areas in Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district on Sunday.

Landmine detected by police in the forest areas in Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district on Sunday.

In a significant operation, the police successfully defused multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) reportedly planted by outlawed CPI (Maoists) in the forest area of Venkatapuram (Nuguru) mandal in the district on Sunday. This area, located on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh State border, has been under surveillance due to the threat posed by the Maoists, especially after a person was killed by a booby trap in the forest area a few days ago. 

The police, along with Bomb Disposal (BD) teams, have been conducting extensive inspections over the past few days. These operations aim to counteract the activities of the Maoists and ensure the safety of residents. As part of these efforts, four IEDs were discovered near a trench frequently used by villagers in the Veerabhadravaram village forest. 

Out of the four IEDs found, three had already detonated, causing casualties among wildlife, including a wild animal, a porcupine, a rhinoceros, and a domestic dog. One IED was found unexploded and was safely defused by the police, preventing potential harm to human lives. 

“The planting of these IEDs highlights the ongoing threat posed by the Maoists, who have been targeting innocent people and wildlife to further their agenda,” the police said. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.