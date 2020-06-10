Telangana

Police crack daylight murder case, apprehend four accused

The South Zone Task Force cracked the case of a youth who was murdered in broad daylight on June 5, and apprehended four persons who are the victim’s half-brothers.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Mehtab Khan (25), Mohammed Taleb Khan (28), Mohd Arbaz Khan (19), and Mohammed Amir (19). A fifth accused, Mohd Ghouse Khan, is absconding.

According to police, Mohammed Ghalib Khan, now deceased, had two wives – Habeebunnisa and Rukhsana. While the former’s children are residents of Chandranagar in Yakutpura, the latter’s stay in Murtuza Nagar, also in Yakutpura.

Police said that after Ghalib’s death, Habeebunnisa’s elder son was given a government job on compassionate grounds. It was due to this that the accused, who are Rukhsana’s sons, allegedly nursed a grudge. They then allegedly decided to murder one of her sons.

The accused allegedly waited for a chance and attacked Mohd Imran Khan, who is Habeebunnisa’s second son. They allegedly attacked him with knives on Jaffar Road, when he went out to recharge his mobile, and fled the scene.

Based on information, the Task Force apprehended the accused and seized three knives and two two-wheelers from their possession.

