Police crack couple’s murder mystery, 1 held

The death of Moodu Lalu and his wife Lucky in Penpahad mandal here earlier this month, suspected to have been caused by consumption of spurious liquor, was deliberate by an accused to escape loan instalments, police said.

“P. Durgaiah, the accused, for whom Lalu availed the tractor loan, laced the liquor bottle with cyanide before offering it to Lalu, so that the monthly instalments would be written off with his death,” police said.

Lalu and Lucky were found dead at their home in Mersakunta thanda under mysterious conditions on November 3. By findings at the crime scene, police suspected and later confirmed that poisoned alcohol killed the duo. Police said Durgaiah had an agreement with Lalu for ₹1 lakh a year ago to avail tractor loan through a private finance company for him. The accused paid instalments for two months, and later came up with a plan to kill him so that the loan would be written off for good. Lucky died too as both shared the drink.

Police said the accused was arrested near Narketpally on Friday. He was booked under various charges of IPC and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and produced before court.