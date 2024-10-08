ADVERTISEMENT

Police construct pucca building for school in LWE-affected village in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem

Published - October 08, 2024 01:33 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju handing over exam-pads to the students after inaugurating the new school building constructed by the Charla police at the remote Burugupadu village in the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected area in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday (October 7, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Tribal children of the remote Burugupadu village in Telangana’s Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district got a pucca school building in place of a dilapidated hut from where a Mandal Parishad Primary (MPP) School hitherto functioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of an outreach initiative, the Charla police have constructed the pucca building for the MPP School at the interior village close to Telangana’s border with Chhattisgarh, sources said.

Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju on Monday (October 7,2024) inaugurated the new school building and distributed note books, exam-pads and sweets to the students of the school in Burugupadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Superintendent of Police T Saimanohar, Circle Inspector of Police, Charla, Raju Varma, CRPF Inspector Balakrishna, the school Headmaster Veera Swamy and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Addressing the villagers, the Superintendent of Police alleged that Maoists were obstructing development in the far-flung tribal pockets and depriving Adivasis of basic amenities for their selfish interests.

In a separate meeting held in Charla police station, the SP handed over cheques to as many as five Maoists who surrendered before the police recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US