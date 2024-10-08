Police construct pucca building for school in LWE-affected village in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem

Tribal children of the remote Burugupadu village in Telangana’s Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district got a pucca school building in place of a dilapidated hut from where a Mandal Parishad Primary (MPP) School hitherto functioned.

As part of an outreach initiative, the Charla police have constructed the pucca building for the MPP School at the interior village close to Telangana’s border with Chhattisgarh, sources said.

Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju on Monday (October 7,2024) inaugurated the new school building and distributed note books, exam-pads and sweets to the students of the school in Burugupadu.

Additional Superintendent of Police T Saimanohar, Circle Inspector of Police, Charla, Raju Varma, CRPF Inspector Balakrishna, the school Headmaster Veera Swamy and others were present.

Addressing the villagers, the Superintendent of Police alleged that Maoists were obstructing development in the far-flung tribal pockets and depriving Adivasis of basic amenities for their selfish interests.

In a separate meeting held in Charla police station, the SP handed over cheques to as many as five Maoists who surrendered before the police recently.