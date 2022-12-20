Police constable who headed a gang of thieves, dismissed from service 

December 20, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Tuesday passed orders for dismissal of police constable Mekala Eshwar, formerly in the Commissioner’s Task Force (West), from the service.

Mr. Eshwar was earlier booked by the Nalgonda Town-II police on charges of ‘being part of gang of thieves’, cheating, theft, criminal conspiracy and abetment, he was placed on suspension, and an inquiry was opened against him.

The police constable allegedly headed a gang which also included minors, for various acts such as snatching of cellphones, jewellery and other valuables on the city outskirts and the districts, he reportedly recruited and maintained the thieves.

Due to the serious nature of the case, and the various committed offences, the police stated that it was not reasonably practicable to conduct a regular departmental inquiry as per the provisions of the TSCS (CC&A) Rules, 1991, and thus a major penalty of “Dismissal from Service” was invoked,

As part of the inquiry, police said it has also identified that three officers — Y. Ajay Kumar, Inspector Shahinayatgunj police station, formerly Detective Inspector at SR Nagar station, T. Srinath Reddy, Inspector, North Zone Task Force, formerly in the West Zone, and Sai Venkat Kishore, Inspector, Cyberabad Commissionerate, formerly Detective Inspector at SR Nagar station — were closely associated with certain illegal activities of constable Eshwar. Departmental action was also initiated against them.

The Hyderabad city police in the past one year has awarded punishments of various kinds to 59 police officers for their delinquencies.EOM)