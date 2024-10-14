ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable records video before ending life in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

Published - October 14, 2024 12:59 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM/KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable, who was earlier suspended while working at Burgampahad police station in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, allegedly consumed pesticide after recording a selfie-video in Enkoor town of Khammam district on Saturday.

The constable identified as Bukya Sagar, a native of Enkoor, died while undergoing treatment at a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to sources, the constable was placed under suspension in connection with a ganja case a couple of months ago. The cop’s suspension was revoked recently.

In the video, the constable alleged that he was made a scapegoat in the alleged missing of seized ganja from Burgampahad police station earlier this year. He accused two Sub-Inspectors of Police of “implicating” him in the ganja case in “connivance” with a person named G. Nani, an alleged associate of ganja peddlers.

Acting on a complaint, Enkoor police have registered a case under Section 108 r/w 62 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Further investigation is under way.

(Roshni - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44)

