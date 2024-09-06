GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police constable ‘jumps’ into Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in Telangana

Published - September 06, 2024 09:48 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable identified as Ramana Reddy, a member of Clues Team of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, reportedly attempted to end his life by jumping into the Godavari river near Bhadrachalam town on Friday afternoon.

He made a selfie-video just before resorting to the extreme step, sources said. He cited the ‘mental trauma’ caused by a road accident and the collapse of his father’s house at their native village in Thallada mandal in the recent spell of heavy rains as the reasons for his drastic step.

He reportedly met with a car accident near Palvancha town a fortnight ago. He survived the accident with minor injuries, sources added.

Meanwhile, the local police deployed swimmers to trace him. He remained untraceable till Friday night.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44, 040 66202000/2001)

