Police constable in Hyderabad stabs wife to death; caught

May 12, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old constable working with the Special Protection Force (SPF) of the Telangana police was booked for allegedly stabbing his wife to death at their home in Vanasthalipuram during an altercation on Friday morning. Police said the constable, K. Raj Kumar, also attacked his 14-year-old son before fleeing; he has been caught.

L.B. Nagar DCP Sai Sri said K. Raj Kumar and Shoba (35) were married for over 15 years and have two sons—Sathwick (14) and Lithwick (10). They resided in Gautami Nagar area of Vanasthalipuram. The couple quarrelled a lot. On Friday morning, following a heated argument, Raj allegedly picked up a knife and attacked Shoba on her hand. When she tried to run, he caught her and slit her throat and stabbed her in the neck; Shobha died on the spot, said the DCP. 

Vanasthalipuram ACP K. Purushottam Reddy said Sathwick tried to stop his father but received cut injuries on both of his hands. “Raj tried to attack his son with the same knife before fleeing. We caught him and booked him under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC,” said the officer.

CONNECT WITH US