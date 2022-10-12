Police constable dismissed 

ADVERTISEMENT
Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Wednesday dismissed V. Prabhakar, a police constable of Motakondur police station, from service for grave misconduct.
A statement said the constable forged the signature of a medical officer to cover his absence period as medical leave. Mr. Prabhakar was also found to have cheated people, collected huge amounts on the pretext of providing government jobs, and in a case of providing Municipal NOC for construction of house.