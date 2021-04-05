Police constable dies in accident

KHAMMAM

05 April 2021 21:45 IST

Two family members injured as lorry hits the car they were travelling in

A police constable was killed and his two family members injured when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a lorry at Pindiprolu village in Tirumalayapalem mandal shortly after Sunday midnight.

The deceased was identified as Satyanarayana, a police constable attached to Khammam Women Police Station, sources said.

He was returning to Khammam from Siddipet along with his family members in the car, when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the District Police Officers Association paid their last respects to the deceased policeman at his native village Tanikella in Konijerla mandal on Monday morning.

They consoled the family members of the deceased and handed over ₹ 20,000 towards funeral expenses.