Police conduct surprise checks in Karimnagar

April 26, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Karimnagar police on Friday conducted surprise checks at the bus station and railway station premises in the town as part of stepped up vigil in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections slated for May 13.

Police teams carried out simultaneous checks at various other busy areas of the town to ensure strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement, Karimnagar Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty said the surprise checks will continue till the completion of the Lok Sabha elections. Action will be taken against those found violating the MCC norms, he added.

CONNECT WITH US