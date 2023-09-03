Police Commissioner convenes peace committee meeting ahead of Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh festivities  

September 03, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Reaffirming the commitment to peace during celebrations of festivals and occasions, the central peace committee members and representatives from the community acknowledged the fact that the law and order and peace propelled the State and city to new heights across all spheres, the police said in a release on Sunday.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, who convened the peace committee, which witnessed participation of members and representatives from across the city, urged for continued cooperation among all community members and stressed that while only 0.1 percent might attempt to disrupt the peace, the combined efforts of the majority could effectively counter any such nuisances.

The meeting’s objective was to deliberate and “preempt any potential friction” as this year, both Milad-un-Nabi, celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed, and Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and the idol immersions, fall on the same date, September 28 (Thursday).

In the meeting, the release said, Sri Krishna Sharma of the central peace committee remembered the services of the committees in the past four decades. Its zonal presidents and office-bearers also spoke about the significance of unity in the city.

Mr. Anand, addressing the gathering, urged them to engage in a constructive dialogue with locals, identify issues pertaining to disputed sites and hatred, and report the same to the police. He also noted that youngsters in the IT wing of the peace committees must counter the spread of misinformation on social media platforms. The members were also told to be on the ground during all festivals and processions.

Addl. CP (Law & Order) Vikram Singh Mann, Addl. CP (SB) Viswaprasad, DCPs and other officers shared their insights during the interaction and discussed the precautions to be observed at pandals and procession points.