Police collect clues into Karimnagar girl’s murder

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar police have gathered some clues and are probing further to collect scientific evidence into the gruesome murder of an intermediate girl in Vidyanagar in Karimnagar town on Monday. The police saud they are confident of cracking the case within 48 hours.

An Intermediate first-year student M. Radhika (17) was found dead with her throat slit with a sharp kitchen knife in her house. The incident took place when she was alone in her home and preparing for exams. The incident came to light when her parents returned home in the evening and found her lying in a pool of blood.

No sexual assault

Though there was no sexual assault on the girl, the unidentified person had reportedly slit her throat to death. Surprisingly, there was no spilling over of the blood when the throat was slit and there were no bloodstains on the walls. There were no marks of resistance from the victim when the accused assaulted her with a knife. Ms. Radhika was polio-affected, and her parents had recently got correction surgeries on her.

Incidentally, her parents Komuraiah and Odemma have lodged a complaint with the police that there was a theft in the house and ₹ 99,000 cash and four tulas of gold ornaments were missing from the almirah. The dog squad which was pressed into service which moved till water tank area and returned. The CLUES team had also collected all evidence from the crime scene.

Eight teams on the job

Police had constituted eight teams including four technical teams for the collecting evidences from cell phones, CCTV footages, fingerprints, etc. Another four teams, including Taskforce and CCS would coordinate with the investigation officer (IO). Already, the police have round-up four persons and interrogating them.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police and Karimnagar in-charge Commissioner V. Satyanarayana visited the victim’s house in Vidyanagar on Tuesday and inspected the crime scene and the surroundings.

Request for Special Fast-Track Court

Talking to newspersons, Mr. Satyanarayana said they had zeroed in on two angles. One, a lovelorn youth, who proposed to the victim, but was vehemently rejected. Two, the possible role close family members. The victim’s father Komuraiah runs a small finance business. “We are also probing into the angle of any enemies from his closest circle and relatives because of his financ business,” Mr. Satyanarayana said .

Stating that the DGP and IGP were also monitoring the progress of the case, he said they would solve the case within 48 hours. “We would urge the government for the constitution of a Special Fast Track Court for the trial of the case after filing the charge-sheet,” Mr. Satyanarayana added.