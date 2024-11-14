Police claims about my ‘confession’ on Vikarabad attack false and concocted: ex-BRS MLA

HYDERABAD

Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Kodangal Patnam Narender Reddy, named as the prime accused in the attack at Lagacharla, said that he did not give any confessional or any other statement to the police, as being claimed by them, while in police custody on Wednesday.

In an affidavit, signed before his lawyers and jail authorities at Cherlapally prison on Thursday and addressed to the judicial magistrate in Kodangal, he made it clear that no police official had ever spoken to him or had taken any statement since 7 a.m. on Wednesday, when he was taken into custody.

He termed the police claims, of his confessional statement that the Lagacharla attack on authorities was carried out on the directions of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, as false and concocted.

He was not even aware of what was written in the remand report till his lawyers secured a copy at the court. He explained that he was kept at the District Police Training Centre in Vikarabad after he was picked up in Hyderabad and was taken to the Government Hospital in Parigi in the afternoon for medical check-up. There, police took his signatures on a couple of papers and he was produced in the court around 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It was at the time of him being produced before the magistrate that he was told that he was named as the prime accused. He termed his naming as the prime accused as illegal and stated that the police had not even informed his family about his arrest. He stated that he had come to know from his wife, who spoke to him over phone, that the police were spreading a fake confessional statement.

He denied charges made against him in the remand report and said it was motivated at the behest of his political adversary.