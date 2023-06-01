ADVERTISEMENT

Police carry out cordon and search operation in Kalapathar

June 01, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South Zone police of Hyderabad carried out a cordon and search operation in Kalapathar area late Tuesday night.  DCP (South) P. Sai Chaitanya, who headed the searches, said that over 200 policemen from different wings, including Central Crime Station, Task Force, among others, took part in the operation, which started around midnight and concluded at about 3 a.m. Officials checked about 250 houses in the area and found that 41 vehicles, including three auto-rickshaws, were being used without proper documentation. Officials rounded 15 rowdy sheeters and other offenders to counsel and warned them to stay away from criminal activities. 

