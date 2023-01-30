Police bust two separate gangs involved in loans fraud and job fraud 

January 30, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad police’s cyber-crime team has arrested a gang of three persons from Bihar for cheating by allegedly luring customers online in the name of quick easy loans.

The police were probing a complaint in which an aggrieved person, for a loan approval of ₹1 lakh, ended up paying ₹4.37 lakh in charges such as registration, loan insurance and other fee.

DCP (Crime) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar disclosing the details to media persons said investigation into the case led to identifying a nexus of call centre operators, tele-callers and suppliers of bank accounts, ATM cards and SIM cards, all for the purpose of loan frauds.

People responding to advertisements on social media is the start, after which operators send texts and begin procedure by asking for details and related fee. The amounts thus received are directed to various mule bank accounts for final withdrawal.

Officials after raiding various locations it was identified that the accused sourced and sold more than 675 mule accounts, used 725 SIM cards to commit frauds. Loan offer and confirmation letters, 17 debit cards and passbooks were recovered from accused Subhash Kumar, Shreekant Kumar and Amit Kumar.

Job fraud

In a separate case, officials of the State police centre of excellence for cyber safety gathered clues to bust a gang that was allegedly involved in job frauds — jobs offered online via various portals, collected money for registration and other formalities.

The police team that travelled to parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar found that the gang was operating in an office setup with a dedicated call centre.

They procure preactivated SIM cards for calls, offer letters of companies like Amazon, HCL, Hindustan Lever, TCL and ICICI, and conduct interviews via Google Meet. The gang remains unreachable for further communication after amounts are transferred.

The police arrested 22-year-old Sunny Kumar of Nalanda, 27-year-old Archana Singh of Noida, 25-year-old Ruchi Bharathi, 22-year-old Shanti and 24-year-old Meena Rajput of Ghaziabad and 27-year-old Shavi Pal from Ratan Vihar Colony, U.P.