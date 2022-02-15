Police bust racket selling fake degree certificates

Kingpins are promoters of two educational consultancies

A B. Tech Degree certificate for ₹ 3 lakh and about ₹ 1.50 lakh per B. Sc or B. Com Degree certificate. No online/offline classes or exam attendance required and no other conditions apply.

That was the business model of two educational consultancies such as ‘Sree Sai Educational Consultancy’ at Malakpet and ‘Pride Educational Academy’ at Asif Nagar in the city, till the police busted their operations this week.

Addressing media persons, displaying the recovered fake degrees and certificates, city police commissioner C. V. Anand on Tuesday said the accused organisers had colluded with officials in various institutions for the ‘cash for degree’.

The institutes include Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University and Swami Vivekananda University in Madhya Pradesh and Glocal University in Uttar Pradesh.

Accused Gunti Maheshwar Rao from Asif Nagar and Ancha Srikanth Reddy of Malakpet established the link with the institutions by getting in touch with one Ketan Singh, an Asst. Professor at SRU.

Mr. Anand explained that Mr. Singh supplied the various back-dated fake certificates at a price. Other such agents were Prakash and Ramkumar for the other universities. The range of courses offered included B. Ed, BCA, MBA, LLB, PGDCA and course of hotel management.

The Malakpet centre even set up tele-calling system offering courses and invited students and parents to its office and explained the scheme.

Police said accused Maheshwar Rao hailing from Dubbak in Siddipet and Srikanth Reddy from Rajanna Sircilla, in both the separate cases, opened consultancy and certificates business for easy money and to overcome financial problems.

In the two cases, police seized a number of rubber stamps, nearly 50 certificates, registers and electronic devices used in the operations. The three accused and the several beneficiary students were arrested and booked for violations.