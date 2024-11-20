ADVERTISEMENT

Police bust fake apps mimicking government schemes

Published - November 20, 2024 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the rising cases of APK (Android Package Kit) frauds, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Wednesday issued an advisory for the citizens. The top apps that fraudsters use include ‘PM-Kisan’ and ‘PM-Yojana’, the officials said, showcasing the mobile user interface of these applications. In case of suspicion, citizens are advised to immediately uninstall such apps and change passwords for any accounts linked with these apps, or at the risk of being compromised.

The officials also encouraged citizens to report cases on the 1930 helpline or lodge a complaint on the online portal - cybercrime.gov.in. As per the advisory, the officials warned citizens to not download any APKs sent via SMS, email or messaging apps and only use official app stores like Google Play or trusted websites. Users have been advised to verify the authenticity of any app by checking reviews, permissions, and publisher details. It is also important to regularly update the device’s security software and operating system, the officials said.

Telangana

