Police breathe easy as BJP’s programme concludes peacefully 

July 03, 2022 22:44 IST

Many wings of the police put in coordinated effort

The Telangana police heaved a sigh of relief after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vijay Sankalp Sabha came to an end on Sunday evening. The police had anticipated traffic chaos due to crowd convergence on a massive scale.

Not only the civil police, but hundreds of personnel from traffic, special, cyber, IT and intelligence wings put in a coordinated effort for a hassle-free event.

While the party’s national executive was a closed-door meeting at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre on Saturday, the sabha at Parade Grounds remained a challenge, especially in regulating traffic within the city and from the connecting State highways.

Large-scale mobilisation of crowds from the districts, adding to the meeting planned for a Sunday, ensured a full-house turnout at the venue well set up with rain-proof tents.

Traffic regulations

Designated parking areas and passes for various categories, a number of flex signs for attendees and road users, unhampered bus and Metro rail services, and the police ensuring quick and efficient traffic signalling at junctions, ensured an almost free-flowing traffic.

However, the volume of traffic was at its peak leading to congestion at many places. Many roads were choc-a block for long time towards the end of the programme from 7.30 p.m. onwards.

Heavy deployment

In addition to deployment of central armed police forces, the State police force was on its toes planning, assisting and ensuring law and order.

The Bhagyalakshmi Mandir at Charminar was in focus as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and State BJP leaders planned a darshan. Initially scheduled on Saturday, sources indicated that intelligence inputs suggested re-scheduling it for Sunday morning, and it passed off smoothly.

On Sunday, all the 15 entry gates at the meeting venue were guarded by both the forces who checked individuals and prevented entry to anyone with baggage.

Technology comes handy

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra, enormous planning, precise coordination with all specialised wings and the force armed with technology helped ensure an incident-free event.

“The HICC-Novotel venue and the vicinity was equipped with about 600 advanced CCTV cameras. The five-km radius, including the venue and premises, were mapped using 3D technology, and specialised command control centre was set up for real-time monitoring and action,” a press release from Cyberabad police said.