Police bolster anti-Maoist operations

Tension escalated in the Agency areas of the district as police bolstered anti-Maoist operations in the restive forest region along the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh to preempt untoward incidents during the CPI (Maoist)’s Martyrs’ Week which began on Tuesday.

Large contingents of police and paramilitary forces were deployed in the border areas of Charla and Dummugudem mandals to prevent attempts, if any, by the ultras to enter into Bhadrachalam Agency from their strongholds in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh and indulge in violence.

Area domination, vehicle checking and combing operations were launched simultaneously in the remote tribal pockets in close proximity to the porous border with Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar region, sources said.

The police mounted intensive anti-Maoist operations in the border areas in the wake of the spurt in Maoist activities in the tribal populated district in the past few weeks.

Maoists resorted to violence in the border mandal of Charla by setting ablaze road construction equipment at Battinapalli village on July 22.

The Bhadrachalam sub-division police heightened vigil in the far flung tribal hamlets in both Charla and Dummugudem mandals to keep constant tab on the movement of the ultras and protect vital installations in the Agency areas.