Police bolster anti-Maoist operations

Tension escalated in the Agency areas of the district as police bolstered anti-Maoist operations in the restive forest region along the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh to preempt untoward incidents during the CPI (Maoist)’s Martyrs’ Week which began on Tuesday.
Large contingents of police and paramilitary forces were deployed in the border areas of Charla and Dummugudem mandals to prevent attempts, if any, by the ultras to enter into Bhadrachalam Agency from their strongholds in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh and indulge in violence.
Area domination, vehicle checking and combing operations were launched simultaneously in the remote tribal pockets in close proximity to the porous border with Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar region, sources said.
The police mounted intensive anti-Maoist operations in the border areas in the wake of the spurt in Maoist activities in the tribal populated district in the past few weeks.
Maoists resorted to violence in the border mandal of Charla by setting ablaze road construction equipment at Battinapalli village on July 22.
The Bhadrachalam sub-division police heightened vigil in the far flung tribal hamlets in both Charla and Dummugudem mandals to keep constant tab on the movement of the ultras and protect vital installations in the Agency areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath