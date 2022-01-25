Police biased, collapse of law and order in Telangana: Congress

CLP delegation meets Governor Tamilisai

Telangana police have been turned into a unit of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by the government and their behaviour was reeking of bias, and it was high time Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan intervened and infuse confidence among the people, a delegation of the Telangana Congress party urged.

The delegation led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and MLAs T. Jayaprakash Reddy, D. Sreedhar Babu and D. Seethakka met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday stating that the police was suppressing the democratic rights of the Opposition parties and blatantly biased towards the ruling party members.

Mr. Vikramarka said the situation has come to a state where the police were taking orders from the TRS leaders and to get justice people have to be with the ruling party or else they have to face the police wrath. He said the Opposition party leaders, including the MPs and MLAs were placed under house arrest or their visits to meet the people were being stalled using force. This was a result of TRS turning the police into their party unit, he alleged and added that some police officers, taking action only to be in the good books of the TRS leadership, were bringing a bad name to the entire force.

Stating that the law and order in the State has totally collapsed, the Congress delegation recalled the events over the past few years and how the government’s callous attitude to tackle even serious crimes was increasing fear among the common people about their safety.

The representation listed out the incidents, including the recent suicide of a businessman in Paloncha due to the threats by the MLA’s son; brutal daylight murder of advocates Vaman Rao and Nagamani in Manthani; the killing of Congress leader Bodupalli Srinivas, husband of then Nalgonda Municipal Chairperson; rape and murder of Disha; rape and murder of a girl in Hazipur village in Nalgonda; lockup death of a Dalit woman Mariamma; lock up death of Seelam Rangaiah in Manthani were among a few.

But no action has been taken against any of the accused so far, the delegation claimed while recalling that Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy himself admitted the rise in crimes in Telangana during his annual press conference.