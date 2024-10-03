Police ban on DJ systems brings relief to citizens

As Hyderabad citizens gear up for nine days of Navratri festivities and Dandiya nights, Hyderabad Commissioner’s latest orders banning DJ systems at religious processions has brought in a sigh of relief for many citizens.

Many reported disturbed sleep during the first two weeks of September with photo frames and decor pieces in their homes shaking due to the loud music originating from the DJs (high-powered mobile music systems). Citizens across age groups welcomed the move by the Hyderabad Police, which is now being replicated in Rachakonda and Warangal.

Manorama, a 66-year-old from Malkajgiri, said that the processions used to be very different even 10-12 years ago. “We used to have folk songs and devotional songs being chanted and recited at the pandals housing an idol in pockets of cities. Those days the crowd at such gatherings were mostly elderly lot, while you see most youngsters actively taking part in such events today. This is good, but they also need noisy sound devices to keep them engaged,” she said.

“My children could not have proper sleep!,” Jaya Lakshmi, a working mother of two from Trimulgherry said. “They are enrolled in activities which keep them busy throughout the day. Not just kids, even we need to have proper rest/sleep to sustain through the day. This was disturbed in that fortnight. We are religious but we didn’t want to hear film songs at 4 a.m.,” she added.

Sriniketan, a private employee dialled 100 after being troubled by the prolonged noise. His was among the 500X increase in calls that the commissionerate received every day during the processions.

According to the police, organisers and sound system suppliers have to apply for an online permission while declaring the decibel levels of the sound system which will be used during the procession. The local police will ensure the permissible decibel levels are maintained during checks and bandobast.

The Hyderabad City Police Act has sections covering regulation of sound pollution in public places.

However, the ban on loud music systems has drawn the ire of businesses that rely on the festivities. Others are being cautious with the deals they sign.

Secunderabad-based Vandana Electronics and Sound Systems owner Alok Agarwal says he has laid off 50% of his labour force. “Customers were apprehensive about booking ever since there were discussions about the ban. I have already incurred a 50% drop in the queries and business right ahead of the festive season,” he said.

“Our business will be impacted but there is nothing much we can do. I am getting many queries for Navratri but the first question we ask our customers is if they have taken permission,” said Mathew, one among the owners of MV Live and DJ Sounds Systems in Marredpally. “For just one day of event, we cannot afford to put our entire business at risk,” he says.

Paul, the owner of Paul Sound and DJ Wala is encouraging his customers to go with indoor events with lower-level sound systems within permissible decibel limits to avoid troubles. “We have always stayed away from local religious roadshows and processions in which customised sound systems (with higher bass and decibels) are used. We ask our employees to go for indoor events instead,” he said.