ADVERTISEMENT

Police aspirants stage protest in Hyderabad against ‘reserving jobs to locals’

Updated - August 01, 2024 10:04 am IST

Published - August 01, 2024 09:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The G.O. 46 enacted by the then BRS government

The Hindu Bureau

A massive flash protest brought Dilsukhnagar Metro station area to a standstill on Wednesday night as angry police job aspirants blocked the road demanding scrapping of GO 46. “Through, GO 46, the government allotted a majority of jobs only to Hyderabad youth,” the protesters alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police job aspirants blocked roads, accusing the Congress government of reneging on its election promise to scrap the order.

“95% of the posts to be filled by direct recruitment at any time in the above contiguous cadres, shall be reserved in favour of and allocated among the local candidates in relation to each of the local areas in respect of such cadres,” is among the contentious sentences in the GO issued in April 2022 during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police job aspirants said that the GO 46 if it continued to remains in force would adversely impact the unemployed youths from rural areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ensuing traffic chaos caused inconvenience to commuters. The protestors raised slogans against the ruling Congress government and called for justice.

Tensions escalated as police intervened, with protesters alleging excessive force to disperse them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US