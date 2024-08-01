Police aspirants stage protest in Hyderabad against ‘reserving jobs to locals’

A massive flash protest brought Dilsukhnagar Metro station area to a standstill on Wednesday night as angry police job aspirants blocked the road demanding scrapping of GO 46. “Through, GO 46, the government allotted 53% jobs only to Hyderabad youths,” the protesters alleged.

The police job aspirants blocked roads, accusing the Congress government of reneging on its election promise to scrap the order.

“95% of the posts to be filled by direct recruitment at any time in the above contiguous cadres, shall be reserved in favour of and allocated among the local candidates in relation to each of the local areas in respect of such cadres,” is among the contentious sentences in the GO issued in April 2022 during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi regime.

The police job aspirants said that the GO 46 if it continued to remains in force would adversely impact the unemployed youths from rural areas.

The ensuing traffic chaos caused inconvenience to commuters. The protestors raised slogans against the ruling Congress government and called for justice.

Tensions escalated as police intervened, with protesters alleging excessive force to disperse them.