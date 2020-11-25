Police asked to act tough against divisive forces

HYDERABAD

25 November 2020 23:30 IST

Some people hatching a plan to create violent atmosphere ahead of GHMC polls: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said the State government had precise information about divisive forces scripting a plan to ensure postponement of GHMC elections by creating a violent atmosphere in Hyderabad, which did not permit going ahead with polls.

He asked police officers to act `very tough’ against the divisive forces that were conspiring to foment communal trouble out of frustration and desperation. They were trying to gain political mileage, vitiating an atmosphere of harmony in the State. The government was aware of the conspiracies of divisive forces, Mr. Rao said at an official meeting on law and order in the State.

The government was committed to protecting law and order on a priority basis. “The government will give complete freedom to police to curb anti-social forces.” he remarked.

Mr. Rao said some people were hatching plots for political reasons in the context of GHMC polls. Initially, they spread false propaganda through social media. They tried to mislead public by posting morphed pictures on social media. Later, they provoked public with their speeches. Yet, the peace loving people of the city ignored the provocations and the false propaganda.

There was no response from general public to the hate speeches. Those who indulged in the acts realised that attempts to win votes with money would also not work. Therefore, they got down to hatching plots to trigger communal clashes, mainly in Hyderabad.

They were trying to launch extensive publicity in Hyderabad after creating trouble in Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam or any other place. Even in Hyderabad, their attempt was to create disturbances at some place and give it a communal colour. They also tried to create mischief at some religious place in the city and divide people on communal lines.

Mr. Rao also said the government was committed to maintenance of peace and harmony in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State. The tricks of anti-social elements should not be allowed at any cost. The government adopted an uncompromising stand against anti-social elements and maintenance of law and order from the beginning. That was why the State, Hyderabad in particular, was peaceful. Hyderabad had earned a reputation as a safe city and received investments in a big way.

There was no need to go soft on people who compromised on peace in Hyderabad. No one, including those from ruling party, should be spared. The police should be alert to ward off any such conspiracies. The public should also be watchful, he said.

He appealed to youth not to get provoked and political parties to contest elections in a democratic manner. The police officers who were present assured to be vigilant and ensure that there was not a single untoward incident.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and other senior police officers were present.