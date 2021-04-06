Police arrest pseudo naxals

They were extorting money from traders

: The Yedulla Bayyaram police on Tuesday arrested three members of a pseudo naxalite gang and seized ₹ 10,000 cash and fake letterheads printed in the name of a naxal outfit from their possession.

Police identified the arrested trio as 25-year-old Boda Venkatesh, and 24-year-old Erpa Krian of neighbouring Mulugu district and 24-year-old Akkapalli Karthik of Toggudem in Pinapaka mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

They allegedly extorted ₹ 60,000 from several traders in Pinapaka, Manuguru and Aswapuram mandals by threatening them in the guise of naxals in the past three months, sources said.

The police also seized a bike from their possession.