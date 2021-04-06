Telangana

Police arrest pseudo naxals

: The Yedulla Bayyaram police on Tuesday arrested three members of a pseudo naxalite gang and seized ₹ 10,000 cash and fake letterheads printed in the name of a naxal outfit from their possession.

Police identified the arrested trio as 25-year-old Boda Venkatesh, and 24-year-old Erpa Krian of neighbouring Mulugu district and 24-year-old Akkapalli Karthik of Toggudem in Pinapaka mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

They allegedly extorted ₹ 60,000 from several traders in Pinapaka, Manuguru and Aswapuram mandals by threatening them in the guise of naxals in the past three months, sources said.

The police also seized a bike from their possession.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2021 9:05:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/police-arrest-pseudo-naxals/article34256006.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY