Police arrest one more youth in Narsingi car accident case

July 05, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Narsingi police on Wednesday made another arrest in the case of a mother and daughter being run over by a speeding car during their morning walk on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the condition of Malavika, who sustained injuries in the mishap, is said to be out of danger.

While reports claimed that the boys involved in the accidents were nabbed from the farmhouse, Narsingi ACP Ramana Goud confirmed that they were nabbed from their homes. “They panicked after the accident and escaped to their homes, from where we nabbed them on Tuesday. They never made it to the farmhouse,” said the official.

The Narsingi police arrested Mohammed Baiduddin Quadri, 19, a BBA first-year student who was driving the red sedan, and his friend Abdul Rehaman, 18, who owns the vehicle, on Tuesday. Both of them do not have licences.

On Wednesday, M. Ganesh, who was in the car during the mishap, was also arrested by the police in the case for abetment.

“The gang of around 15 boys were heading to a farmhouse for Baiduddin’s birthday party on Tuesday morning when they ran over the two women, Nemili Anuradha, 45, and her daughter Nemali Mamatha, 26. Two more individuals, Inthaab Khan, 60, and Malavika alias Kavitha, 36, sustained injuries in the mishap,” said the ACP, adding that Khan’s condition is serious.

Malavika was accompanying Anuradha during the accident and is a single mother of three girls. After her husband’s death 12 years ago following a heart attack, she has been raising their three daughters. aged 18, 16 and 11, on her own. Srikanth, the younger brother of Malavika, said that as of Wednesday evening, her condition is said to be stable. “Doctors said that she might require surgery as the injuries on her stomach are serious. We are yet to know more,” he said.

The police booked the accused under Sections 304 (ii) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.