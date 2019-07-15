Police arrest MLA, his wife and daughter

Sangareddy police foiled the move of Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy (Jagga Reddy) to stage a fast, demanding Godavari waters to the district headquarters, by picking him up and shifting him to Kondapur police station.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president T. Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy was also arrested when she was proceeding in a procession to participate in the agitation. Their daughter Jaya Reddy who started from their home to extend support to Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy was also arrested by the police.

Mr. Jagga Reddy had declared that he would go on a three-day relay fast from Monday demanding that Godavari water be supplied to the district headquarters, which has been facing severe water shortage. The Congress MLA was arrested while he came out of his residence.

He was immediately shifted to Kondapur police station. Some of his supporters were also arrested. Ms. Jaya Reddy was also arrested while she was proceeding from home to extend support to Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy.

The government has not taken any concrete steps to address the severe water crisis despite the people of the town suffering for the past four months, No serious efforts were put in place by the government except supplying water through tankers. The residents were struggling as the town did not have sufficient number of water tankers to meet the demand.