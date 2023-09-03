Police arrest cousin brothers and hitman involved in murder case

September 03, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

Unravelling a murder plot of a 25-year-old man, who was stabbed to death at his gym on September 29, the Rajendranagar police arrested two of his relatives and a hitman. Officials said that his cousins hired a hitman following a property dispute between them and Balaram Rahul Singh, who was killed.

Police said that Vinod Singh, 25, a realtor, and Gopi Kishan Singh alias Raja Singh, 27, a student, were coparceners of an ancestral property in Manikonda village.

“Rahul refused to share the property with Vinod and Gopi Kishan, following which they planned to kill him and get their share. They also wanted to avoid paying sale proceedings of two duplex houses, amounting to ₹60 lakh to him,” said the officials.

Accordingly, about two months ago, they hired Mohammed Akbar, 45, a resident of Tolichowki, to kill Rahul and agreed to pay him ₹15 lakh.

With an advance of ₹10 lakh, Akbar gathered his men - Syed Shahbaz, Syed Irfan, Syed Mahaboob, Mohammed Majid, and Mohammed Afsar Pasha, and hatched a plan to kill Rahul Singh.

As per their plan, Rahul was stabbed to death while he was stepping out of his gym in Rajendranagar on September 29. “We seized ₹1.50 lakh, one SUV, a scooter, knives and pepper spray used in the committing the offence, and remanded the accused into judicial custody,” said the police.

