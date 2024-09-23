GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police and GHMC to team up for traffic management during rains

Published - September 23, 2024 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level meeting was held at the Command Control Centre led by City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and MAUD Principal Secretary Dana Kishore on Monday to chalk out measures for enhanced traffic management and coordination between the various civic bodies and police.

Officials from GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates, HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority), and Irrigation departments participated in the discussion.

The meeting emphasised the importance of a coordinated and swift response from all stakeholders in managing traffic flow and ensuring public safety during heavy rainfall events. This includes implementing diversions at critical junctions, promptly disseminating weather alerts and traffic advisories, installing clear signages, and undertaking necessary engineering modifications to prevent waterlogging and improve water drainage.

Key points of discussion included the need for a joint workshop to strategise and streamline monsoon preparedness efforts, the formation of a high-level committee comprising traffic commissioners from all three police commissionerates, GHMC officials, and representatives from other relevant departments.

They collectively agreed on having better communication channels with IT companies to manage employee movement during heavy rains, constant monitoring and maintenance of water levels in major water bodies to minimize flooding risks, leveraging technology for real-time traffic monitoring and dissemination of advisories and establishing a central communication platform for all departments involved in traffic management.

Officials present at the meeting included Vikram Singh Mann, Addl. CP (L&O), Amrapali Kata, GHMC Commissioner, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Commissioner, HMDA, A.V. Ranganath, Commissioner, Hyderabad, P. Vishwa Prasad, Addl. CP. Traffic, Hyderabad, G. Sudheer Babu, CP Rachakonda, Avinash Mohanty, CP Cyberabad among other officers.

