Police advisory amid rising cases of impersonation frauds  

Amid rising cases of blackmail, extortion and digital arrests through impersonation, the Telangana Police department has issued an advisory that includes prompt reporting on the cybercrime helpline ‘1930’.

The officials also suggested citizens record such calls and save screenshots of the phone numbers and the duration.

The department has also advised citizens to not trust fraudsters regarding their Aadhaar Card or mobile number being misused to commit crimes.

“By creating scenarios of digital arrest, the fraudsters con citizens of lakhs of rupees. After picking up the call, that looks like any normal call, the victims hear a recorded message from a fraudster impersonating TRAI official,” the official explained.

This is followed by a video call via Skype, where one fake police person in uniform will read the FIR content along with address of complaint and demand huge amounts to be transferred to fraudulent accounts to prevent the ‘fake’ arrest, the official added.

