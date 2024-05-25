GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police acting as agents of Congress and Jupally, not filing FIR in activist’s murder: BRS

Published - May 25, 2024 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leaders R.S. Pravaeen Kumar and others speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Saturday.

BRS leaders R.S. Pravaeen Kumar and others speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

BRS leaders have alleged that police in Kollapur constituency are acting as agents of Congress and Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. That is why the First Information Report (FIR) was not registered despite the parents of the deceased BRS activist B. Sridhar Reddy lodging a complaint against the followers of Mr. Krishna Rao for “killing their son”.

Party leaders R.S. Praveen Kumar, former legislators B. Harshavardhan Reddy, G. Balaraju, and M. Anand, among others, said on Saturday that Sridhar Reddy murder is an indication of the deteriorating law and order situation in the State as the murder had taken place even after they lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police 10 days back about the developments in the constituency.

They faulted the Minister for speaking about the character of the deceased BRS activist and asked him why did not speak about his followers who were named as accused by the parents of the activist. Alleging that running factional politics was not new to the Minister, they sought to know where he was hiding the accused.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the BRS leaders said that the henchmen of the Minister were attacking BRS activists in villages and police were acting as mute spectators. At the same time, police were harassing the BRS activists to compromise in every case. They sought to know whether Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Home portfolio, would run the system like this.

They hit back at Congress leader Mallu Ravi for criticising BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for visiting the bereaved family of the activist, instead of welcoming the gesture. They demanded the police to arrest the accused immediately and order a probe.

