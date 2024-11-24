Police achieve landmark convictions in fight against child labour

The Women Safety Wing (WSW) of Telangana police has secured 25 convictions in child labour cases in September 2024, as reported by the Association for Voluntary Action. This marked a sharp rise from the six convictions recorded in March 2024.

These cases were dealt with under the Child and Adolescent Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act, 1986 (CALPRA) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (JJ Act). The sentences ranged from five days to four months of simple imprisonment, and fines totalling ₹1.64 lakh were imposed on the offenders.

Several police stations across Telangana played a crucial role in securing these convictions. Narsingi police station led with seven convictions, followed by Attapur with six, Mailardevpally with four, and Balanagar and Miyapur with three each. Police stations at RGIA Shamshabad and KPHB secured one conviction each.

Shikha Goel, Director-General of the Women Safety Wing, highlighted the importance of these outcomes in reinforcing the commitment of Telangana police to protect children’s rights. She noted that the significant increase in convictions reflects the proactive measures taken by the department to tackle the issue of child labour. She further emphasised the importance of the strong convergence model adopted by the Women Safety Wing, which has been instrumental in getting good results.

